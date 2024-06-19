Taylor Swift has once again claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with her album “The Tortured Poets Department.” This marks her seventh week at the top of the chart, making her the solo artist with the most weeks at number-one in history. The album garnered 148,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending June 6, only a 16% decrease from the previous week.

Despite facing tough competition, Taylor Swift managed to hold off K-pop group ATEEZ, whose album “Golden Hour: Part 1” landed at number-two with 131,000 units. Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” slipped to number-three but still performed well with 117,000 units, showing impressive staying power. Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” secured the fourth spot with 71,000 units, while country artist Shaboozey broke into the top five with “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” accumulating 50,000 units.

In the weekly Billboard 200 predictions contest, many participants correctly forecasted Taylor Swift’s continued reign at number-one. However, only a few accurately predicted the album units range for “Tortured Poets.” The competition was fierce for the lower spots on the chart, with varying predictions for the third, fourth, and fifth positions.

As music fans eagerly anticipate the next Billboard 200 chart, it’s clear that the competition among artists is fierce. By participating in prediction contests and staying updated on chart movements, fans can actively engage with the music industry and support their favorite artists. Stay tuned for more updates on the Billboard 200 chart and keep making your predictions to see how your favorite artists are faring in the rankings.