Talk show host Bill Maher recently made some controversial comments about singer Taylor Swift and her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce on his podcast. Maher suggested that Kelce would eventually break up with Swift, criticizing the age gap between them and implying that Swift’s tendency to write songs about her relationships is tacky.

Maher’s comments sparked backlash from Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, who called him out for his remarks. Many fans defended Swift’s right to express herself through her music and criticized Maher for his insensitive remarks.

Swift and Kelce have been open about their relationship and have not shied away from public appearances together. Both have spoken positively about each other in interviews and seem to be enjoying their time together without any rush to get married.

Kelce, in particular, has expressed his focus on his career and winning championships, indicating that marriage is not currently a priority for him. Despite Maher’s comments, Swift and Kelce’s relationship seems to be going strong, with both individuals showing support and admiration for each other.

Overall, Maher’s comments may have caused a stir among Swift’s fans, but the singer and her boyfriend appear unfazed and committed to their relationship. Time will tell whether Maher’s predictions about their relationship will come true, but for now, Swift and Kelce seem to be happy and content with each other.