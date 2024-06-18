During Taylor Swift’s recent three-night concert series in Edinburgh, her fans caused quite a commotion by cheering and dancing so enthusiastically that they actually created seismic activity. The crowd of over 200,000 fans made the ground move during three specific songs, with the most intense shaking happening during the Friday night performance.

The energy and excitement of the fans were so powerful that monitoring stations were able to detect the seismic activity from as far as 6km away. The Swifties really got into the spirit of the concert, with the ground moving the most during songs like Cruel Summer, Ready For It?, and Champagne Problems.

Taylor Swift’s UK tour, which includes 17 dates and will end with an eight-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium, is projected to be the most lucrative concert tour in music history, potentially making over $2bn by the time it concludes in December. This immense success is a testament to Swift’s popularity and the dedication of her fans.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) was able to pick up the seismic activity caused by the concert, with detectors registering the movement at two monitoring stations, the farthest of which was 6km away. While the shaking was not likely to have been felt by anyone outside the immediate vicinity of the concert, it is still an impressive feat to have such a physical impact from a music event.

Overall, Taylor Swift’s performances in Edinburgh were a huge success, with fans from all over the world coming together to enjoy her three-hour show. The seismic activity caused by the enthusiastic crowd just goes to show the incredible passion and energy that Swift inspires in her fans, making her concerts truly unforgettable experiences.