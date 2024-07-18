Taylor Swift fans are buzzing about a recent concert performance where they believe she delivered a powerful mashup dedicated to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Grammy winner combined her songs “Invisible String” and “Superstar” during her show in Germany, with Kelce watching from a private suite.

“Superstar” was written by Swift in 2009 and is rumored to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. The song talks about falling in love with a celebrity at the height of their fame. On the other hand, “Invisible String” from 2020 is believed to be about her then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and the concept of fate bringing two people together.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the mashup performance. Some fans analyzed the implications of combining the two songs, suggesting that they symbolize the connection between Swift and Kelce, despite their different backgrounds and stardom.

Attendees at the concert speculated that Swift sang a different mashup for Kelce at a previous show in Amsterdam, combining songs like “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” and “So High School.” Kelce even appeared emotional during the Amsterdam concert, wiping away tears at one point.

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, made the trip to Germany to support Swift before he heads back to the US for training camp. Fans were delighted to see the couple leaving the concert together, showing affection towards each other.

Overall, Swift’s fans are thrilled by the idea that she may have performed a special mashup for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the recent concert in Germany. The speculation and excitement surrounding their relationship add an extra layer of intrigue to Swift’s already passionate fanbase.