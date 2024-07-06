Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, along with their wives, recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam, marking a fun night out for the couples. The video circulating on social media shows Patrick and Brittany cozying up in a suite at Johan Cruijff Arena, enjoying the music and the atmosphere. Travis was also seen singing along and having a great time at the concert.

This outing was a full circle moment for the two couples, as Patrick had previously invited Travis to his first Taylor Swift concert back in July 2023. Despite Travis’ failed attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during that concert, their friendship blossomed into something more. Taylor herself acknowledged Travis’ bold move and their relationship began to flourish.

Brittany Mahomes, who quickly became part of Taylor’s inner circle, shared her excitement about attending the concert on her Instagram Story. It’s evident that the couples share a close bond and enjoy spending time together, whether it’s at major sporting events like Wimbledon or at a Taylor Swift concert in Amsterdam.

As the NFL stars gear up to return to training camp with the Chiefs and focus on the upcoming season, they are making the most of their remaining downtime. Travis and Patrick’s close friendship and shared experiences off the field add an extra layer of camaraderie to their already successful professional relationship. Fans can look forward to seeing more of their adventures and fun outings in the future as they continue to balance work and play.