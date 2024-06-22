Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram with the support of the Royal Family. The pop singer and NFL player shared a selfie with Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, backstage at Taylor’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London. This marks the first time the couple has appeared together in an official Instagram post, although Taylor had previously shared a glimpse of Travis in a YouTube short in April.

Prince William, who has a history of performing with Taylor at events, also shared a backstage photo with the singer and his children on his Instagram page. The royal family watched Taylor’s concert from a VIP box, where Prince William was even seen dancing to her hit song “Shake It Off.”

Travis Kelce, who famously attempted to pass a friendship bracelet to Taylor at one of her shows in Kansas City, was also present at the London concert along with Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. The star athlete’s brother, Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and friend Ross Travis were spotted at the show, along with other celebrities like Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Van Ness.

Other celebrities who have shown their support for Taylor on her Eras Tour include Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, and Lucy Hale. The concert has attracted a star-studded audience, with fans praising Taylor’s performance and energy on stage.

The royal family’s presence at Taylor’s concert in London added an extra level of excitement to the event, with fans delighted to see them supporting the singer. Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been a topic of speculation among fans, and their Instagram post with the royal family confirms their status as a couple.

As Taylor continues her Eras Tour, fans can expect more surprises and special guests at her upcoming shows. The support from the royal family and other celebrities only adds to the excitement surrounding Taylor’s performances, making each concert a memorable experience for both the singer and her fans.