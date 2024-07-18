Taylor Hill is getting ready to make her stunning return to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. The American model, who was recently featured in a photoshoot for the brand’s lingerie collection, has been confirmed as one of the first big-name stars to be part of the Fashion Show’s revival.

Taylor first graced the Victoria’s Secret runway at the age of 17, making her one of the youngest models to participate back in 2014. However, after five years, the event was canceled due to several controversies. Now, Victoria’s Secret has announced its comeback in the fall, and they are thrilled to have the 28-year-old model back on board.

In addition to her successful modeling career, Taylor recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband, London-born private equity investor Daniel Fryer. Their wedding took place in Colorado, and Taylor described it as a “magical fairytale.” Among the guests was Patrick Schwarzenegger, a friend of Daniel’s from the University of Southern California.

Despite focusing on her personal life, Taylor has not neglected her career. She attributes her toned physique to weightlifting sessions and yoga, emphasizing the importance of incorporating a variety of exercises to keep the body challenged and avoid plateaus. In addition to weightlifting and squats, Taylor also practices yoga, Pilates, and CrossFit to maintain her fitness level.

As Taylor prepares to grace the Victoria’s Secret catwalk once again, fans are eagerly anticipating her return and are excited to see her shine on the runway. With her dedication to fitness and her stunning presence, there is no doubt that Taylor Hill will continue to captivate audiences with her beauty and talent.