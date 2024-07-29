Tatler’s Best Dressed list for 2024 has been revealed, and it includes some surprising names this year. One of the standout names on the list is Princess Beatrice, who has transformed her style since her memorable outfit at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. Princess Beatrice, now 35, opts for simple and flattering silhouettes with midaxi hemlines and full skirts, sticking to colors that complement her skin tone. For instance, at this year’s Royal Ascot, she wore an empire line dress by Emilia Wickstead in tonal greens with a floral print, showcasing her elegant style.

Another interesting addition to the list is Jade Holland Cooper, the founder of the elite fashion brand Holland Cooper. Jade’s sophisticated three-piece suits and posh tweed jackets have caught the eye of the fashion world, especially at high-profile events like the Cheltenham horse racing festival. She is often seen sporting luxury labels such as Yves Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana, exuding a sense of luxury and sophistication in her outfits.

Cruz Beckham, the youngest of the Beckham boys, is making a name for himself not only in music but also in the fashion world. His suave style, a mix of skater boy aesthetics and retro tailoring, has garnered attention, especially when he appeared at London Fashion Week in a striped suit and lime-green shirt. Despite his young age, Cruz’s fashion sense is on point, and he is definitely one to watch in the style stakes.

Lord William Gordon-Lennox has also made the list thanks to his love of tailored Savile Row suits. The aristocrat, known for his impeccable style, is often seen in tailored suits, showcasing a classic and timeless look that has earned him a spot on Tatler’s Best Dressed list.

Annabel Elliot, the sister of Queen Camilla, is another notable name on the list. The 75-year-old interior designer and antiques dealer has a penchant for tweed two-pieces and satin sets, often seen alongside her sister at various events. While her style may be classic and elegant, her connection to royalty certainly adds to her appeal.

Anu Hinduja, the founder of F1-inspired label AN-Y1, has carved her own path in the fashion world despite marrying into the wealthiest family in the UK. Her brand features racing jackets, mini dresses, and sporty pieces, blending fashion with sport in a unique way. Anu’s love for luxury footwear, including Jimmy Choo and Louboutin, adds a touch of glamour to her sporty-chic style.

Sasha Attwood, Wag and mother-to-be, mixes high-end fashion with high street brands, showcasing a versatile and accessible style. Her glamorous looks and access to a wide range of brands make her a Wag to watch in the fashion world, proving that style can be both chic and relatable.

Lucy Van Straubenzee, a teacher married to Thomas Van Straubenzee, has also made the list for her impeccable style. Known for her love of pale blue outfits and wide-brimmed hats, she has a unique and elegant sense of style that has caught the attention of the fashion crowd.

Ben Chilwell, a Chelsea and England player, has scored style points off the pitch by collaborating with high-end brands like Burberry. His fashion choices, including a checked sleeveless jumper and beige leather jacket, have garnered praise from Tatler, highlighting his potential as a style icon in the making.

Lady Victoria Starmer, an occupational therapist and wife of Sir Keir Starmer, has been praised for her understated yet stylish looks. Her ability to complement her husband’s style while maintaining her own sense of grace and elegance has earned her a place on the Best Dressed list, proving that power couples can also be fashion-forward and chic.

Overall, Tatler’s Best Dressed list for 2024 showcases a diverse range of styles and personalities, highlighting individuals who have made a mark in the fashion world with their unique and impeccable sense of style.