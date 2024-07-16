Tate McRae, the rising music sensation, surprised the world with her single “Greedy” in September 2023. The song, which showcased a more confident and mature sound compared to her previous tracks, quickly climbed the charts, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite her initial fear about the song’s unique genre, McRae’s bold move paid off, captivating fans with both the song and its accompanying music video that highlighted her impressive dance skills.

As a young artist constantly evolving, McRae shared her thoughts on the expectations of rebranding with each new project. She emphasized the importance of staying inspired and excited to create a whole new world with her music. Drawing from her competitive dance background, McRae aimed to create upbeat songs that would translate well visually and provide the opportunity for stunning music videos.

With the release of her sophomore album, “Think Later,” McRae continued to showcase her dance prowess during her tour, incorporating choreographed numbers and explosive dance breaks into her performances. The influence of late ’90s/early aughts pop stars like Britney Spears was evident in McRae’s stage presence, leading to inevitable comparisons that she welcomed with admiration for the iconic singer.

Despite facing criticism that questioned the authenticity of her success, McRae remained steadfast in her identity as an artist. She emphasized the importance of staying true to herself, whether through her lyrics, dance expressions, or overall persona. Partnering with Invisalign, McRae shared her personal journey of overcoming self-consciousness about her teeth, highlighting the impact of feeling confident and comfortable on stage.

McRae’s dedication to her craft and her commitment to authenticity have solidified her position as a rising star in the music industry. Her ability to blend captivating music with impressive dance performances continues to captivate audiences and cement her status as an artist to watch in the future. Through her journey, McRae serves as an inspiration to young artists navigating the complexities of the music world while staying true to their unique identities.