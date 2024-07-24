Tarek El Moussa is denying rumors that he posted a message referencing his ex-wife’s divorce. He shared a photo of a street sign that read “Bittersweet Lane” on his Instagram stories, sparking speculation among fans. However, Tarek quickly clarified that the post had nothing to do with his ex-wife, Christina. He explained that he was simply on a walk, saw the street name, and thought it was interesting.

Christina and Tarek have continued to work together on their HGTV series despite their high-profile divorce in 2017. Recently, Christina’s ex-husband, Josh, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had a whirlwind romance that culminated in marriage in April 2022.

Christina and Tarek share two children, Taylor and Brayden, while Christina also has a son, Hudson, from her previous marriage. Despite her divorce, their upcoming HGTV series, “The Flip Off,” is still moving forward. The show, which features Tarek and Christina competing with their respective spouses, is set to premiere in 2025.

It seems that the production team behind “The Flip Off” is still figuring out how to proceed without Josh in the picture. The show recently started filming scenes, and adjustments may need to be made to accommodate the changes in the cast. Fans of Tarek and Christina will have to wait and see how the show evolves in light of recent events. Stay tuned for more updates on this celebrity news and other entertainment updates.