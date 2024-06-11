tammy-hembrow-asks-for-donations-for-her-wedding-to-matt-zukowski

Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski Wedding Plans

Tammy Hembrow and her fiancé Matt Zukowski are set to get married in the coming months. The couple, who got engaged in December after a whirlwind romance, will be exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay in November. The wedding invitation, leaked by some influencers, has revealed that the event will have a black-tie dress code, followed by a ‘recovery party’ the next day.

However, the couple’s wedding plans have sparked some controversy among fans. Despite Tammy’s estimated net worth of $50 million, they have requested a wishing well for cash gifts instead of material presents. Additionally, they have specified that the ceremony and reception will be ‘child free’, although Tammy has three young children of her own.

Influencer watchdog accounts have commented on these requests, expressing surprise at the couple’s decisions. Despite the backlash, Tammy and Matt are excited about their upcoming nuptials and are in the midst of wedding planning. This will be Tammy’s third engagement, as she was previously engaged to influencer Reece Hawkins and later to Matt Poole.

Despite the rush to the altar, the couple is looking forward to their special day and are focused on creating a memorable celebration with their loved ones.