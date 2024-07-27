Tami Stronach, who played the Childlike Empress in The NeverEnding Story when she was just 10 years old, is making a comeback to the big screen after 40 years. She stars in the upcoming fantasy film Man and Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps alongside Christopher Lloyd, Sean Astin, Michael Emerson, and her husband, Greg Steinbruner.

Stronach left Hollywood after her breakthrough role in The NeverEnding Story and pursued a career in modern dance performance and choreography. She founded her own dance company and co-founded the entertainment studio Paper Canoe Company with her husband. However, her husband’s suggestion to do one more film from her bucket list led her back to acting.

Man and Witch took four years to make and features Stronach in the role of the Witch. She also serves as an executive producer on the film. Stronach incorporated her dancing background into the movie and ensured that the female characters were progressive and reflective of the current era.

Reflecting on her experience filming The NeverEnding Story, Stronach recalls the magical world created by director Wolfgang Petersen. She spent her summer in Bavaria, Germany, with her co-stars Noah Hathaway and Barret Oliver. Despite the fun she had on set, she acknowledges that the child labor laws today would not allow for such an experience for young actors.

Stronach’s parents were unprepared for her sudden stardom after The NeverEnding Story’s release. Her family decided to halt her Hollywood career due to unwanted attention and inappropriate offers she received as a child star. Stronach focused on dance and theater until she felt the call to return to acting as an adult.

Encouraged by signs such as the resurgence of The NeverEnding Story in popular culture, Stronach took a risk and decided to make a comeback to acting. The theme song from the film appeared in a Stranger Things episode, and a Spotify ad featuring Falkor was displayed outside her home, pushing her to pursue a new film project.

Now, with Man and Witch set to hit theaters, Stronach reflects on her journey back to acting and the challenges she faced along the way. Despite the long hiatus from the big screen, she is excited to share her passion for storytelling with audiences once again.