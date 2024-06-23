Actress Talulah Riley has tied the knot with Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The 38-year-old St Trinian’s star looked absolutely thrilled as she exchanged vows with the 34-year-old actor, known for his role as lovesick child Sam in the iconic 2003 rom-com alongside on-screen dad Liam Neeson.

The wedding took place at St George’s Church in Anstey, Herts, where Talulah stunned in a white dress and lace veil. The couple, who reportedly purchased a Grade II-listed manor house, first met on the set of the Disney+ Sex Pistols drama Pistol in March 2021. Talulah, who was previously married twice to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, and Thomas got engaged in July of the previous year.

Their engagement was publicly acknowledged by Elon Musk, who congratulated the couple on his social media platform X. Talulah’s relationship with the PayPal founder dates back to 2008 when they first met at London’s Whisky Mist nightclub after one of his lectures at the Royal Aeronautical Society. Along with her notable roles in films like Inception and TV series like Westworld, Talulah has now found her happily ever after with Thomas.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his role as the adorable kid in Love Actually, has come a long way since then. Now 34 years old, he continues to charm audiences with his performances in various projects, including Game of Thrones and the Maze Runner series. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful celebration of love and a new beginning for the happy couple.

As Talulah and Thomas embark on this new chapter in their lives, fans and well-wishers can’t help but be excited for the future that lies ahead for the newlyweds. Their love story, which began on a film set, has now blossomed into a lifelong commitment, filled with promise and happiness. Here’s to Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, may their marriage be as enchanting as their on-screen performances.