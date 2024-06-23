Actress Talulah Riley and actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently got married in a beautiful ceremony. The two tied the knot at St George’s Church in Anstey, Hertfordshire. Talulah looked stunning in a white gown, while Thomas looked dapper in a royal blue tuxedo. The couple met on the set of Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021 and announced their engagement in 2023.

Their love story began when Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk in 2010, divorced, then remarried in 2013 before splitting in 2016. Talulah and Thomas went public with their relationship at the BAFTAs last March. Their romance blossomed while working together on the drama Pistol.

Thomas, known for his role in Love Actually as lovesick child Sam, has also appeared in Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy, Star Wars Episode VII, Game of Thrones, and The Queen’s Gambit. Talulah’s previous relationship with Matthew Rice ended to make room for her relationship with Thomas.

The couple recently purchased a grade two listed Manor House in the countryside together. Talulah’s past with Elon Musk was widely publicized, while Thomas previously dated Isabella Melling and was in a relationship with Gzi Wisdom before finding love with Talulah.

Even though Talulah and Thomas have had their fair share of past relationships, they have found happiness and love in each other. Their wedding ceremony was a beautiful celebration of their love and commitment to each other. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and love as they begin this new chapter together.