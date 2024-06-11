talking-with-foreigner-frontman-kelly-hansen-as-the-band-bids-adieu-to-touring

Interview with Foreigner Frontman Kelly Hansen as Band Wraps Up Farewell Tour

Foreigner recently performed at Pine Knob in Clarkston, Michigan as part of their farewell tour. The band, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is saying goodbye to touring after decades in the music industry.

Lead singer Kelly Hansen shared that while this may be their final tour, it doesn’t mean they will disappear completely. The band plans to have more limited appearances in the future, focusing on delivering their music in the best way possible to their fans.

Hansen, who joined Foreigner in 2005, reflected on his time with the band and the responsibility that comes with being the voice of Foreigner. He expressed his appreciation for Michigan’s rock music history and the iconic venues like Pine Knob where they have performed.

Foreigner will be officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year, with details of the ceremony still being worked out. Despite the uncertainty, Hansen is excited to be part of this prestigious event.

Fans can catch Foreigner at their upcoming concerts in Michigan, where they will be joined by Styx and John Waite. Tickets are available for their shows at Van Andel Arena and Pine Knob.

Biography:

Kelly Hansen is a musician and lead vocalist for the rock band Foreigner. He joined the band in 2005, taking over from original lead singer Lou Gramm. Hansen has been praised for his powerful vocals and stage presence, contributing to the band’s continued success. Outside of his music career, Hansen is known for his dedication to delivering memorable performances and connecting with fans.