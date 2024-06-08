Saalfelder Marktfest 2024: Excitement Builds as Festivities Kick Off

Saalfeld. The third day of the Saalfeld Market Festival is already in full swing, with a flurry of activities and events taking place. From traditional craftsmanship demonstrations to live performances on stage, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival. Here’s a rundown of the latest happenings at the festival:

On Saturday, the delegation from Kulmbach, along with representatives from the city administration and the city guard, is exploring the city center. Visitors and locals alike are treated to a glimpse of traditional craftsmanship at the guild market, where artisans from the region are showcasing their skills. Meanwhile, the children’s festival and the emergency services mile are also in full swing. Stay tuned for a series of photos to be released soon…

Following the performance by “Citydance” on the marketplace stage, Mayor Steffen Kania, accompanied by a delegation from the partner city of Kulmbach, is touring the city center to visit the children’s festival and the guild market.

As the evening approaches, it’s time for all participants to head home after a day of celebrations. The echoes of Frida Gold’s music linger in the ears of the guests as they slowly leave the Saalfeld Marketplace. The party continues at the swimming pool.

The festival will continue in the Saalfeld city center with a full program of events throughout the day, including the emergency services mile, children’s festival, and guild market, all open to visitors free of charge. Stay tuned for more updates and photos. Good night!

Friday evening saw Frida Gold take the stage, much to the delight of the audience. The atmosphere was festive, with attendees enjoying the food and beverage stalls. The crowd sang along to Frida Gold’s hit song “Liebe ist meine Rebellion.”

Benne took the stage and ramped up the energy with his performance. The audience was moved by the beats and heartfelt lyrics floating in the air. Benne’s new album “Zuhause” set the mood for the evening.

The “Akustik AG” kicked off the Friday evening festivities with their performance. With over two dozen security personnel on site, including paramedics, the event ran smoothly with minimal incidents.

“The Baseballs” took the stage to rock the Saalfeld Marketplace, closing out the evening with their energetic performance. The audience bid farewell to an unforgettable night of music and fun.

The Saalfeld Market Festival 2024 kicked off with a lively opening ceremony featuring “The Les Clöchards,” setting the stage for a weekend of music and celebration.

