SZA recently shared a mysterious message about “bravery” after experiencing a low turnout at her headliner set at Glastonbury. The 34-year-old US star closed the iconic festival on Sunday night but faced a disappointing audience. According to reports, many festival-goers left before SZA’s performance, resulting in empty spaces around the stage.

The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her thoughts. She stated, “The bravery required to be alive in public is remarkable. S/o everybody doing that s***.” Despite the poor turnout, SZA disabled comments on her post, preventing her 8.5 million followers from responding.

The timing of SZA’s set coincided with England’s dramatic Euro 2024 quarter-final match, where they secured a win in extra time. This event likely contributed to the low attendance at her performance, with many fans watching the football game instead. An insider shared, “There were massive patches of empty grass around the stage, and she must have seen it, and further back before and during the gig.”

In addition to the sound issues faced by SZA during her set, fans also criticized the audio quality during Dua Lipa’s headline performance and Shania Twain’s set. Despite these challenges, SZA expressed gratitude to her team for their efforts in making her Glastonbury appearance possible. She shared on Instagram, “Tonight I faced my fears. Tonight my entire team made the impossible possible!”

Glastonbury Festival, known for its rich history and iconic performances, has faced several controversies over the years. From stage invasions during The Smiths’ set in 1984 to disputes over the installation of a fence in 2002, the event has weathered various challenges. In 2008, Jay-Z became the first rapper to headline Glastonbury, sparking debates about genre inclusion. Metallica faced skepticism as headliners in 2014 but won over the crowd with their performance.

Adele’s 2016 headline set received praise, despite criticism for her language during the performance. Sound delays and technical issues have been recurring problems at the festival, affecting artists like Dua Lipa and Shania Twain. However, musicians have often defended their performances against false claims, emphasizing the complexities of live sound production.

Overall, SZA’s experience at Glastonbury highlights the resilience required of artists in the face of challenges like low turnouts and sound issues. Despite these obstacles, performers continue to deliver memorable performances and connect with their audiences in unique ways.