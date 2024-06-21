Sydney Sweeney, a 26-year-old actress known for her role in “Anyone But You,” recently shared photos and videos of her newly purchased $13M oceanfront Florida mansion on her Instagram Stories. In one of the snaps, her big-screen TV was playing an episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which led some fans to speculate that she may have been illegally streaming the show.

Despite being worth $40M and able to afford multiple streaming service subscriptions, Sweeney’s choice to potentially use a free streaming platform like Myflixtor caught the attention of social media users. Many fans came to her defense, arguing that the current model of having to pay for multiple services to watch different shows is unreasonable.

On a more personal note, Sweeney opened up about how her dog, Tank, helps her maintain her mental health by providing companionship and an opportunity to unplug from the stresses of everyday life. She also mentioned her love for reading as a way to unwind.

The actress also reflected on the tragic loss of her “Euphoria” co-star Angus Cloud, who passed away in July 2023. Sweeney expressed her deep sadness over his death and described Cloud as the heart of the show, making his absence difficult to come to terms with.

In response to comments about her body after appearing on “Saturday Night Live,” Sweeney shared her thoughts on how people perceive her as an actress. She expressed her struggle with the disconnect between how others view her as a public figure and her own personal identity, emphasizing the lack of control she has over public perception.

Overall, Sydney Sweeney’s accidental exposure of potentially using an illegal streaming service has sparked discussions about the challenges of accessing content across multiple platforms and the impact of public scrutiny on celebrities. Her openness about personal struggles and reflections on the loss of a colleague provide insight into the complexities of navigating fame and maintaining authenticity in the public eye.