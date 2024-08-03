Sydney Sweeney’s partner, Jonathan Davino, is known as a businessman, not a restaurateur as previously rumored. Despite reports that he owned two Chicago restaurants, Sweeney clarified that he is a business guy from Chicago, setting the record straight on his professional background.

The couple first sparked dating rumors back in 2018 when they were seen together at various events and even attended a basketball game together in 2019. Sweeney later revealed in December 2023 that they had been dating for six years, despite their 13-year age gap.

In 2022, Sweeney raised engagement speculations when she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. While their engagement was confirmed by sources, the actress mentioned that they had not yet started planning their wedding due to her busy work schedule.

Interestingly, Sweeney and Davino worked together on the film “Anyone But You,” where Davino served as a producer. Sweeney expressed her joy at collaborating with her partner, praising his support for her ideas and vision.

Their relationship faced challenges when rumors of infidelity with Sweeney’s co-star Glen Powell surfaced. However, Sweeney clarified that they intentionally fueled the gossip to promote their film and emphasized the strong bond she shares with Davino.

Speaking about their relationship, Sweeney revealed that she prefers to date outside of the entertainment industry to maintain a sense of normalcy and avoid unnecessary spotlight. Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, the couple has made appearances together at various public events, showcasing their bond and unity.

Overall, Sweeney and Davino’s relationship highlights the importance of trust, support, and communication in overcoming challenges and maintaining a strong connection in the public eye. Their journey together serves as an inspiration for couples navigating fame and romance simultaneously.