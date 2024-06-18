Sydney Sweeney has been making waves on social media with her recent beach photos that have garnered over 4 million likes and earned her the title of “baddest in the game.” The White Lotus star looked stunning as she posed in a crochet bikini during a beach sunset photo shoot by celebrity photographer Amber Asaly. The photos, which included a flexible kneeling stretch, caught the attention of celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne.

In the images, Sydney can be seen wearing a Maiyo London two-piece in pistachio-green knits, featuring a crop top-style top with frilly cap sleeves, high-waisted bottoms, and dark green floral embellishments. Her underboob flash and toned abs showcased her figure as she enjoyed the picturesque beach setting.

With the ocean breeze tousling her hair, Sydney struck various poses, including one on all fours, highlighting her peachy rear and trim waist. Her final photo showed her getting flexible as she knelt down, arching her back and flashing a smile for the camera. The caption “Your lil sunshine” added a touch of sweetness to the photos, which received an enthusiastic response from fans.

While Sydney is best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, she has also been making a name for herself in the movie industry. In the movie Anyone But You, released in December 2023, she was seen in a cupped white bikini getting soaking wet in ocean-set scenes. Despite facing criticism from a producer earlier this year, Sydney has remained unfazed and continues to thrive in her career.

In response to the shaming remarks, Sydney’s representative defended her, emphasizing the importance of women supporting each other in the industry. Despite the negativity, Sydney’s net worth remains impressive, estimated at $10 million, with some outlets even citing it as $40 million.

Sydney Sweeney’s beach photos not only showcase her stunning figure but also reflect her resilience in the face of criticism. As she continues to rise in the entertainment world, her dedication to her craft and ability to overcome challenges serve as an inspiration to her fans and aspiring actors alike.