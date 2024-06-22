Sydney Sweeney turned heads and sparked controversy when she flaunted her bikini and thigh-high stockings on Instagram last Spring. The White Lotus actress collaborated with Frankie’s Bikinis, showcasing her stunning figure in a string two-piece paired with thigh-high stockings. Despite dazzling fans with her curves, not everyone was impressed with her revealing outfit.

Posing on a luxurious couch, Sydney exuded glamour in a pastel green bikini top and matching briefs that highlighted her toned thighs and hips. She elevated her look with lace-accented thigh stockings and purple strappy heels, adding a touch of sophistication with a bedazzled silver choker. While some praised her for turning up the heat while maintaining her elegance, others criticized her lack of dignity and compared her to classic Hollywood actresses like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn.

Despite the backlash, Sydney remains confident in her body and has emphasized that her worth goes beyond her physical appearance. Her appearance at the 2024 Oscars further solidified her status as a style icon, as she wowed in a sleeveless ivory gown reminiscent of Angelina Jolie. The actress, with a net worth of $40 million, has also secured partnerships with luxury brands like Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu, and Armani Beauty.

Sydney’s bold fashion choices have garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, but she continues to make a statement with her unique style and unwavering confidence. As she navigates the world of Hollywood, Sydney remains a force to be reckoned with, unapologetically embracing her curves and breaking barriers in the entertainment industry.