Susanna Reid from Good Morning Britain had a fiery clash with Richard Tice, the Chairman of Reform UK. Reid questioned Tice about his party’s intentions, suggesting that their goal was to “destroy the Conservatives” after Labour’s general election win.

Tice defended his party’s stance, claiming that they aimed to present common-sense policies to the British people and that their success in garnering votes was a win for democracy. He also mentioned that they are gaining popularity among young people and aspire to be the opposition to socialism in the next general election under Nigel Farage’s leadership.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions on the interview, with some criticizing Reid for lack of impartiality and others praising the exchange. Despite Reform UK receiving 14% of the popular vote, they only have five seats in Westminster due to the First Past the Post system.

Nigel Farage, who is an MP for Clacton, remained defiant in his victory speech, hinting at bigger things to come for the party. Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays on ITV and ITVX, providing a platform for such political discussions.

