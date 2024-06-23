Suranne Jones, known for her bold and award-winning acting roles, recently delved into a new project investigating the historical witch trials of the 17th century. In a two-part documentary series with her screenwriter-husband, Jones explored the witch trials in the UK, Germany, and Salem, reflecting on how her own personal struggles with anxiety and perimenopause may have led to her being accused as a witch during that time.

The actress, famous for her roles in Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack, and Vigil, expressed her belief that her mental health issues and hormonal changes would not have been well-received in a society quick to label women as witches for any perceived deviation from the norm. She admitted that everything about her as a person would have likely marked her as a target during those dark times.

Throughout her journey, Jones uncovered surprising facts about the witch trials, debunking myths and shedding light on the lives of the accused women. Contrary to popular belief, not all the Pendle witches in Lancashire were midwives, as she discovered. In Germany, she was shocked to learn about the existence of “Witch Ovens” designed to dispose of multiple bodies at once, highlighting the gruesome reality of the trials.

Reflecting on the modern-day perspective of witches, Jones found a sense of empowerment in how they honored the women and children who suffered during the trials. She noted that misogyny still persists in society today, drawing parallels between the past and present treatment of women. Despite the progress made over the centuries, she emphasized that there is still work to be done in combating gender discrimination and inequalities.

As Jones shared her insights and discoveries from the documentary series, she expressed a mix of emotions ranging from shock to empathy for the victims of the witch trials. Her exploration of this dark chapter in history serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding the past to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for all. Through her work, she hopes to shed light on the enduring impact of misogyny and the need for continued efforts towards gender equality.