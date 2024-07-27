San Diego Comic-Con is known for its surprises, and this year was no exception. Fans at the famous Hall H were thrilled to learn that they would be treated to a surprise screening of Deadpool & Wolverine. The panel discussion took an unexpected turn when Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement to the excited audience.

The event started off as a typical Comic-Con panel, with the cast and creators sharing stories and memories. However, things took a dramatic turn when the surprise screening was revealed, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Reynolds and Jackman expressed their gratitude to each other, as well as to Levy and Feige, for bringing this unlikely pairing to life on the big screen.

To add to the excitement, some special celebrity guests made surprise appearances on stage during the event. Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Wesley Snipes, and Chris Evans joined the stars for some spoiler-heavy cameos, much to the audience’s delight. The unexpected appearances added to the buzz surrounding the highly anticipated film, which is expected to have a record-breaking opening weekend for an R-rated movie.

One heartwarming moment during the event was the reunion of Ryan Reynolds and Wesley Snipes, who reportedly had a strained relationship during their time working together on Blade Trinity. The two actors showed that they had patched things up over the years, much to the surprise and delight of the audience.

The surprise screening came on the heels of a star-studded event in Los Angeles, where Reynolds, Jackman, Corrin, Evans, and Levy joined Feige for the Marvel Studios president’s star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Feige reflected on his journey with Marvel and expressed his appreciation for the talented individuals he has worked with over the years.

As fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, the excitement continues to build. With unexpected cameos, heartfelt reunions, and star-studded events, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con certainly did not disappoint. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more!