Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, has officially graduated from LaGuardia High School, celebrating the milestone moment with her mom in New York City. The heartwarming event was captured in photos and videos obtained by Page Six, showcasing Suri’s excitement and pride in her accomplishment.

The 18-year-old looked radiant in a white dress under her red graduation robe, paired with floral embellished white sandals. Her brunette hair was styled down as she posed for pictures with her mother, who donned a matching yellow outfit consisting of pleated pants and a collared shirt.

Despite her father’s absence at the graduation ceremony, it was revealed that Suri goes by the name “Suri Noelle” and does not use her famous dad’s last name. She is set to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the fall, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Suri’s graduation pamphlet dropping her last name shared with Tom Cruise and her decision to attend prom with friends and a date earlier in the week, highlight her independence and growing maturity. She opted for a ’90s-inspired floral gown for prom, reminiscent of her mother, with a stylish half-up, half-down hairstyle.

As Holmes’ only child, Suri has been a constant source of joy and pride for the actress since her split from Tom Cruise in 2012. Despite the estrangement between father and daughter, Suri’s graduation celebration was a touching moment shared with her mother and friends, marking a significant achievement in her academic journey.

The bond between Holmes and Suri shines through in the photos, capturing the love and support between mother and daughter. While Tom Cruise may not have been present at the graduation, Suri’s bright smile and positive energy reflect her excitement for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead as she embarks on her college education.

Suri Cruise’s graduation from LaGuardia High School is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the strong relationship she shares with her mother and the resilience she has shown in navigating the complexities of family life in the public eye. As she steps into this new phase of her academic journey, Suri’s determination and grace serve as an inspiration to young graduates everywhere.