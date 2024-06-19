Suri Cruise recently attended her high school senior prom in New York City, looking stunning in a patterned bodice-style gown that resembled her mother, Katie Holmes. She was accompanied by a group of friends and a date who wore a dark blue suit. The 18-year-old accessorized her outfit with gold heels, a small clutch, and a pink rose corsage. Cruise wore her hair down in loose waves and opted for slightly more dramatic makeup than usual, with a mauve lip to match her gown.

Although her father, Tom Cruise, was not present at the event, Suri appeared to be in great spirits as she posed for pictures with her friends and date. After graduating from high school, she is expected to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While she has not disclosed her major yet, there are rumors that she may pursue a degree in fashion.

In a TikTok video posted by one of her classmates, Suri proudly showed off a sweatshirt from Carnegie Mellon University, indicating her commitment to the school. Despite her own unique sense of style, Suri’s mother, Katie Holmes, joked that her daughter sometimes borrows clothes from her closet. Holmes mentioned that she has saved some items for Suri, even though the basics tend to disappear from her closet.

As Suri prepares to graduate from high school and embark on her college journey, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the talented and stylish young woman. Her decision to attend Carnegie Mellon University reflects her dedication to furthering her education and pursuing her interests. With a supportive network of friends and family by her side, Suri Cruise is ready to take on whatever challenges come her way in the next chapter of her life.