Princess Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer, and amidst her challenging journey, her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, has stepped up to support her like an unofficial lady-in-waiting. The Middleton sisters have always shared a close bond, and Pippa has been by Kate’s side throughout her medical treatments.

In the British Royal Household, ladies-in-waiting are usually appointed by senior female royals and play a significant role in assisting with various duties and engagements. While the tradition of having a large team of ladies-in-waiting has been followed in the past, Princess Kate has adopted a more modern approach with a smaller, more focused team of personal assistants and advisors.

Pippa Middleton’s unwavering support for her sister during this challenging time highlights the strong bond between the Middleton sisters. An insider revealed that Pippa is not just Kate’s sister but also her best friend, someone she can trust with anything. This support system is crucial for Princess Kate as she navigates her cancer battle with grace and strength.

Despite her health struggles, Princess Kate managed to attend the Wimbledon Men’s Final on July 14, 2024, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton. This public appearance signifies Kate’s resilience and determination to continue fulfilling her royal duties despite the obstacles she faces.

The Middleton family, including Carole and James Middleton, has been a pillar of support for Princess Kate during her cancer treatments. Their unwavering love and care have provided Kate with the strength she needs to face this challenging chapter in her life. The close-knit nature of the Middleton family serves as a source of comfort and stability for Princess Kate as she battles cancer.

Princess Kate has only attended two engagements in 2024, reflecting the impact of her health struggles on her royal duties. However, her presence at public events like the Wimbledon Men’s Final sends a powerful message of resilience and courage to the public.

As Princess Kate continues her cancer battle, having the support of her family, especially her sister Pippa, is invaluable. The Middleton sisters’ bond exemplifies the importance of familial support during difficult times, and their close relationship serves as a source of strength for Princess Kate as she faces her health challenges with grace and determination.