Demi Moore has been a pillar of support for her ex-husband Bruce Willis as he battles dementia, despite their divorce in 2000. The actress, who was married to Willis in 1987 and shares three daughters with him, has vowed to stand by his side during this difficult time.

A source close to Moore revealed that her heart aches as she witnesses Willis struggle with the effects of the disease. Moore made a promise to Willis to take care of their daughters as well as his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters. Despite the challenges of Bruce’s dementia, Moore remains committed to being there for him, visiting him at least once a week.

The insider shared that Bruce’s condition is deteriorating, with speech impairments making it difficult for him to communicate. Despite having full-time caretakers, Bruce is never left alone, with family members always by his side to support him. The family has come together to create special moments for Bruce, cherishing the time they have with him.

In February 2023, Bruce’s family confirmed his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Despite the difficulties, they continue to celebrate small victories and special occasions together. In March, the family gathered to celebrate Bruce’s 69th birthday, showing their love and appreciation for him.

Both Emma Heming Willis and Demi Moore shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing their love and gratitude for Bruce. Emma described Bruce as a true gentleman with a pure and loving core, while Demi sent him birthday wishes and expressed her love and appreciation for him.

Through it all, Demi Moore has remained a steadfast source of support for Bruce Willis, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to standing by him during his battle with dementia. As the family navigates this challenging journey together, their love and unity shine through, providing comfort and strength in difficult times.