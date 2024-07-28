Gymnast Suni Lee has faced her toughest critic on her journey to the 2024 Olympics – herself. She has been working on easing the pressure she puts on herself and focusing on the present moment rather than what lies ahead. Despite battling self-doubt and pressure, Suni has made it through with the help of journaling, therapy, and acknowledging that it’s okay not to be okay.

Suni’s mental health journey has been a significant part of her routine, and she acknowledges that not every day is easy. She finds inspiration in how far she has come, especially during challenging times like the 2020 Olympics when she and her team rallied together to earn silver after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition.

Looking ahead to the Paris Olympics, Suni doesn’t feel the need for another medal to validate her accomplishments. She reflects on the resilience and determination that has brought her to where she is today. Suni’s journey also includes partnering with Eli Lilly and Company to raise awareness about eczema and promote self-confidence in her own skin.

In addition to Suni, her teammates Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong have all faced their own challenges and triumphs on the road to the Olympics. Simone Biles, known as the G.O.A.T. in gymnastics, has been a trailblazer in the sport and has opened up important conversations about mental health. Jordan Chiles has overcome racial attacks and self-doubt to become a strong and confident athlete. Jade Carey has shown resilience in the face of setbacks and is looking forward to redemption at the 2024 Olympics.

Hezly Rivera, at just 16 years old, is the youngest member of the U.S. team and is ready to make her Olympic debut. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong, traveling replacement athletes for the team, have also shown determination and dedication in their gymnastics careers.

Each of these athletes has a unique story of perseverance, strength, and resilience that has brought them to the pinnacle of their sport. As they prepare to compete in the 2024 Olympics, they serve as inspiring examples of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and a belief in oneself.