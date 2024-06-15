Sunglasses are a must-have accessory for the upcoming season, and the trends for 2024 are all about stylish and unique eyewear. From retro-inspired designs to oversized frames, there is something for everyone in this year’s sunglasses trends.

One of the popular trends for the upcoming season is the revival of retro aviators. Chunky, ’70s-style aviators are making a comeback, with thick plastic frames in solid colors and tortoiseshell being the most popular choice. These bold sunglasses can elevate any outfit, from casual to more formal looks. Brands like Aire, Sojos, and Ray-Ban offer a variety of aviator styles to choose from.

Another trend to watch out for is oversized sunglasses, perfect for channeling a glamorous, ’90s-inspired look. Large frames add a touch of drama to any outfit and are ideal for hiding the effects of a late night out. Brands like Free People, Le Specs, and Tory Burch offer a range of oversized sunglasses to suit every style.

Cat-eye sunglasses are also making a statement this season, with modern takes on this classic shape. Wire-rim options and exaggerated proportions are adding a contemporary twist to the retro-inspired design. Brands like Tory Burch, Warby Parker, and Kate Spade have a selection of cat-eye sunglasses that are perfect for a beach trip or a day out in the city.

For those looking for a timeless and versatile option, skinny black oval sunglasses are a must-have. These classic frames go well with any outfit and never go out of style. Whether you prefer a solid color or a tortoiseshell finish, brands like Celine, Le Specs, and Gucci offer a range of oval sunglasses to choose from.

Geek-chic eyewear is also on-trend, with horn-rimmed glasses and oval shades making a stylish statement. Embrace the slightly uncool for a cool summer look, especially when paired with pleated skirts and polo shirts. Brands like Ray-Ban, Sojos, and Miu Miu offer a selection of geek-chic sunglasses that are perfect for adding a touch of retro flair to your outfit.

Shields sunglasses are getting a modern update for 2024, with luxury brands like Loewe leading the way. These bold frames are not for the faint of heart but can elevate any outfit to a whole new level. Whether you prefer oversized shields or a more subtle design, brands like Gfuiara, Loewe, and Sojos have a variety of options to choose from.

Finally, ’90s-inspired shades are back in style, with wire-rim pairs and geometric shapes dominating the trend. Skinny sunglasses reminiscent of The Matrix era are also popular, adding a touch of nostalgia to any outfit. Brands like Sojos, Anthropologie, and Le Specs offer a range of ’90s-inspired sunglasses that are perfect for a music festival or a summer vacation.

Overall, the sunglasses trends for the upcoming season are all about making a statement with your eyewear. Whether you prefer retro aviators, oversized frames, or classic cat-eye shapes, there is a style to suit every taste and occasion. So, upgrade your eyewear game this season with these trendy sunglasses styles for 2024.