Nicole Kidman recently made a rare public appearance at a stylish fashion event in Paris, bringing her 16-year-old daughter, Sunday, along with her. The mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together at Omega’s Her Time event at Omega House Paris on Monday, showcasing their close bond and fashionable sense of style.

Kidman, who is a global brand ambassador for Omega, looked stunning in a white short-sleeved cropped top and matching long white skirt paired with ivory heels. Her daughter, Sunday, opted for a steel gray tux-vest top and matching gray fitted pants, complemented by shimmering silver sandals. The pair exuded elegance and sophistication as they mingled with other guests and enjoyed the stylish celebration.

Sunday is Kidman’s daughter with her husband of 18 years, Keith Urban. The couple also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Faith. In addition to Sunday, Kidman is also a mother to 31-year-old daughter Bella and 29-year-old son Connor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

This is not the first time Sunday has accompanied her famous parents to a high-profile event. She previously attended the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award gala with Kidman and Urban, where Kidman was honored. The actress expressed her joy at having her family by her side, emphasizing how important it is to have her loved ones present for such special occasions.

Kidman’s children are now old enough to understand and appreciate the significance of these events, adding a sense of balance and grounding to her professional accomplishments. The actress values the support and presence of her family, highlighting the importance of having her loved ones around her during moments of celebration and recognition.

Overall, Nicole Kidman’s appearance with her daughter, Sunday, at the Omega Her Time event in Paris not only showcased their strong mother-daughter bond but also highlighted the actress’s commitment to balancing her successful career with her role as a devoted mother and family woman. Their joint presence at the event was a reminder of the importance of family support and togetherness in the midst of glamorous and high-profile occasions.