Summer Newman from The Young and the Restless seems to be risking her relationship with Kyle Abbott as she pushes for custody of their son, Harrison. This decision could lead to a potential custody feud between the two characters.

In a recent conversation, Summer brought up the idea of revisiting their custody agreement with Kyle, which made him question if she was threatening him. Despite Kyle’s attempts to convince her that this may not be in Harrison’s best interest, Summer is determined to move forward with her plans. She intends to involve attorneys in the process, which could escalate the situation even further.

While Summer has been a significant mother figure in Harrison’s life, Kyle is his biological parent, which gives him certain rights that could be used against Summer in a custody battle. Kyle might leverage Summer’s knowledge of past events, such as Phyllis Summers’ faked demise, to strengthen his case.

If the custody situation worsens, it could also impact Kyle’s professional life at Glissade. Victor Newman, who holds significant power in the company, may not tolerate any actions that harm Summer, potentially leading to consequences for Kyle.

As the tension between Summer and Kyle grows, fans can expect more drama and challenges in their co-parenting journey with Harrison.