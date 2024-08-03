The Summer Olympics 2021 has been nothing short of a wacky and bizarre spectacle, showcasing sports that are truly out of the ordinary. From Street Skateboarding to BMX, from trap shooting to fencing, the Olympics has truly embraced the weird and wonderful.

One of the standout moments of the Olympics was the Air rifle shooting event, where athletes were decked out in outfits straight from the 70s and Star Wars. The sport itself is quite confusing to the untrained eye, with viewers left in suspense until a tiny hole appears on the screen. It’s no surprise that sports like these are often dominated by the Chinese, who seem to excel in the most obscure activities.

Another highlight of the Olympics was the surfing competition, which took place in Tahiti at the same time as the other events. Watching athletes ride massive waves with the grace of trapeze artists was truly astonishing. It’s clear that the Olympics is not just about traditional sports anymore, but about pushing the limits of what is possible.

On the other end of the spectrum, reality TV star Joey Essex was kicked off Love Island right before the final, showing that he wasn’t too bothered by the outcome. With a hefty paycheck waiting for him, he’s sure to have the last laugh. The series itself may not have been the most entertaining, but it certainly kept viewers hooked until the end.

Lastly, Cooking with the Stars made a return for its fourth series, showcasing celebrities trying their hand at cooking in front of the cameras. Hosted by Tom Allen, the show is a mix of chaos and comedy, with plenty of mentions of Marks and Spencers’ asparagus to go around. It’s a fun and light-hearted take on celebrity cooking shows, offering a unique and entertaining viewing experience.

Overall, the Summer Olympics 2021 has been a whirlwind of bizarre sports, unexpected moments, and entertaining competitions. It’s a reminder that sports can come in all shapes and forms, and that sometimes the most unconventional events can be the most captivating.