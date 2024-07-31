On Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Summer Newman faces a tough decision that could impact Harrison’s future. Chance Chancellor offers her some advice as she navigates this important choice. Meanwhile, Claire Grace may find it hard to resist eavesdropping on Summer and potentially reporting back to Kyle Abbott.

Devon Hamilton-Winters seems to be keeping secrets from Lily Winters regarding Victor Newman’s latest news. Lily is left wondering why Devon is urging her to leave Chancellor ASAP, unaware of Victor’s takeover plot. As Devon remains cagey, Lily turns to Billy Abbott for answers about his meeting with Devon.

Billy, who is struggling with Chelsea and Adam Newman’s drama, may cross boundaries and become pushy with Lily. He could even find himself leaning on Lily for comfort, leading to a vulnerable moment between them. Billy’s suspicions about Adam and Chelsea’s relationship continue to grow, prompting him to dig deeper into the truth.

As the drama unfolds, stay tuned for updates on Billy’s quest for answers and the potential for a rekindled connection between him and Lily. The Young and the Restless promises more twists and turns ahead, so be sure to follow along for all the latest spoilers, predictions, and news. Keep up with CDL for the most up-to-date coverage of your favorite soap opera.