Summer Newman could be in for a rough ride if Victor Newman’s plan to take down Jack Abbott comes to fruition. Victor is strategically setting the stage for Jabot’s downfall, with Newman Media and Glissade playing key roles in his vengeful mission.

While Victor may be using Kyle Abbott as a pawn in his game against Jack, there’s a potential collateral damage in the form of Marchetti, the company run by Summer under the Jabot umbrella. If Jabot suffers significant blows, it could lead to Jack cutting ties with Marchetti, leaving Summer’s career in jeopardy.

If Summer discovers that Victor and Kyle are behind the downfall of her company, she is likely to be furious. While Victor may offer her a position at Newman Enterprises, rebuilding Marchetti within her family’s business may not be as easy as it seems, especially if key employees start leaving due to the association with the damage caused by Victor’s scheme.

In addition to the professional consequences, Summer may also have to deal with the betrayal of two people she cares about going behind her back. The fallout from Victor and Kyle’s actions could lead to major backlash and further complications in their relationships.

As the rivalry between Jack and Victor escalates, there may be unexpected consequences that unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on the developments in this intense storyline. For all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, predictions, and news, be sure to follow CDL for all the hottest updates in the world of Y&R.