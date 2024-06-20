Bria Fleming, known for her appearance in ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ recently shared her experience upon learning that the reality show was put on hold after just two seasons. While in the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival, Bria was living her best life when she received the news.

During a podcast interview at Spotify Beach amid the 2024 Cannes Lions fest, Bria expressed her shock at the sudden pause of the show, noting that the cast had put in their best efforts during the second season. She mentioned that the news came as a surprise as they were gearing up for a positive trajectory following the Season 2 reunion with Andy Cohen.

Bria also revealed that her closest friend from the show, Shanice Henderson, was the one who informed her about the hiatus of the show. Despite the disappointment, Bria remains hopeful for the show’s return and expressed her desire to reprise her role alongside her boyfriend, Simon Marco.

With the unexpected free time this summer due to the show’s hiatus, Bria plans to undergo a breast augmentation procedure, something she has wanted to do for years. She expressed her excitement at finally having the opportunity to pursue this personal goal.

Bria’s boyfriend, Simon Marco, has been supportive of her decisions and aspirations, emphasizing the importance of trying new things and staying positive in life. The couple is currently enjoying their time in Cannes, their favorite place where they met and fell in love two years ago.

Cannes holds a special place in Bria’s heart due to its vibrant atmosphere, luxurious lifestyle, and glamorous events. She appreciates the freedom, yachts, and overall extravagant experience that Cannes offers, making it her top travel destination in the world.

The couple is making the most of their time in Cannes, savoring every moment in the beautiful seaside city where their love story began. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ Bria remains optimistic and looks forward to the possibility of returning to the show when it resumes.