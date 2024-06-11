Suho opens up about his emotional song dedicated to SHINee’s Jonghyun

On June 7, South Korean singer-songwriter and actor Suho, a member of the popular K-pop group EXO, appeared on the KBS2 music program, ‘The Seasons – Zico’s Artist’. During the show, MC Zico praised Suho for his first solo concert, which marked a milestone in his career 12 years after his debut. Suho jokingly mentioned that he had given an energetic performance of EXO songs during the concert, causing the stage to be repaired afterwards.

The conversation then turned to a heartfelt song that resonated with many fans, “For You Now” featuring Younha. Suho revealed that he had written the song with a dear friend in mind, someone he had a close bond with during his trainee days. He shared how this friend had always supported and encouraged him during difficult times, and how he wanted to repay that kindness through the song’s lyrics.

During his solo concert ‘SU:HOME’ on May 25-26, Suho disclosed that “For You Now” was dedicated to the late Jonghyun from the group SHINee. This personal revelation marked the first time Suho publicly discussed the inspiration behind the song with his fans.

About Suho:

Kim Jun-myeon, better known by his stage name Suho, has been a prominent figure in the K-pop industry as the leader of EXO since 2012. He made his solo debut in 2020 with the EP ‘Self-Portrait’ and has also ventured into acting, appearing in various TV dramas and films. Suho’s versatile career includes hosting music shows, voicing characters in animated films, and starring in musicals and web dramas.

With his talent and dedication, Suho continues to captivate audiences worldwide, showcasing his versatility and passion for music and acting.