Former Sugababes member Amelle Berrabah has hinted at a possible reunion with her former bandmates. She joined the group in 2005 and stayed until their hiatus in 2011. The original lineup of the Sugababes, consisting of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy, have reunited and won the legal battle for the band name. However, Amelle has expressed openness to working with Heidi Range and Jade Ewen again.

In an interview, Amelle mentioned that a reunion could be a possibility and that she would never say no to it. She has been making solo appearances at various festivals and events, performing Sugababes hits for fans. Despite not being in touch with the original three members, she remains positive about the idea of performing together again.

Amelle’s return to the stage has been well-received by fans, and she has included popular Sugababes songs in her setlist. She mentioned adding “Push the Button” to the lineup as a tribute to her time with the group. While there hasn’t been much contact with the original members, Amelle remains hopeful about the prospect of a reunion.

The resurgence of the original Sugababes lineup in recent years has sparked interest in the group’s music once again. With each member pursuing individual projects, the possibility of a reunion holds promise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting a comeback. Amelle’s willingness to collaborate with her former bandmates has opened up new possibilities for the group’s future.