Former BBC host Sue Barker recently addressed rumors about joining the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing in a podcast interview. After ruling out a return to her previous role on A Question of Sport, Sue discussed the possibility of competing on the popular dance show.

While watching the filming of Strictly at Elstree Studios last year to support her friends Annabel Croft and Angela Rippon, fans speculated whether Sue would trade the audience for the dance floor this year. However, Sue made it clear that she is not planning to participate in the show, citing her limitations in flexibility compared to the impressive performance of Angela Rippon.

During the podcast, Sue also mentioned that her former tennis colleague Tim Henman would not be joining Strictly, as he expressed interest in participating in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! instead. Sue shared that she couldn’t imagine herself taking part in the eating challenges of the jungle show.

Despite the speculation and curiosity around Sue potentially joining Strictly, she firmly stated that dancing is not in her future plans. While she enjoyed watching her friends on the show, she does not see herself as a contestant due to her personal preferences and physical limitations.

Sue’s candid remarks on the podcast shed light on her perspective on reality TV shows and her own comfort level with taking on new challenges. While fans may have hoped to see her on the dance floor, Sue’s decision to stay away from Strictly highlights her focus on activities that align more with her interests and comfort zone.