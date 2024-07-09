As the new season of The Bachelorette kicks off, it’s a great time to reflect on some of the successful couples who have emerged from the franchise over the years. Since its debut in 2002, The Bachelor has brought people together in the pursuit of love, leading to some lasting relationships that have stood the test of time.

Trista and Ryan Sutter are one of the most iconic couples from the show, with Trista finding love as the first Bachelorette and ultimately choosing Ryan in season one. They became the first married couple from the franchise and have since built a family together, welcoming Maxwell and Blakesley into the world.

Catherine and Sean Lowe, who met on season 17 of The Bachelor, have also captured the hearts of fans with their love story. After tying the knot in 2014, they have expanded their family with the additions of Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia. Sean, in particular, has become known for his insightful advice and has returned to offer guidance to other contestants on the show.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk found each other on season four of Bachelor in Paradise after unsuccessful attempts to find love on their respective seasons. Just two years after meeting, they got married and are now proud parents of two children.

Jared and Ashley Haibon’s journey to love was a rocky one, with Jared initially ending things with Ashley and dating someone else from the show. Despite the ups and downs, they remained friends and eventually realized their true feelings for each other. They tied the knot in 2019 and are now expecting their second child, following the birth of Dawson in January 2022.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s love story unfolded on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, with Joe overcoming his past heartbreak to find happiness with Serena. They recently got married and continue to thrive as a couple.

These couples serve as a reminder that love can truly be found in unexpected places, even on a reality TV show. Their enduring relationships offer hope and inspiration to viewers who are also searching for their happily ever after. As we gear up for another season of romantic twists and turns, let’s celebrate the success stories that have emerged from The Bachelor franchise over the years.