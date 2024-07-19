The latest season of Too Hot To Handle has just premiered on Netflix, introducing a new group of singles to the world of reality TV stardom. Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen several contestants from the show rise to fame and success in the entertainment industry.

One such success story is Harry Jowsey, who appeared on the first season of the show and became engaged to co-star Francesca Farago. Since then, Harry has appeared on multiple reality shows, including Dancing With The Stars, where he finished in sixth place. With a large following on social media and his own podcast and candle line, Harry has certainly made a name for himself in the world of entertainment.

Francesca Farago, on the other hand, has also found success after her time on Too Hot To Handle. With appearances on shows like The Only Way Is Essex and Love is Blind, as well as her own sustainable clothing brand, Francesca has built a strong following and a successful career for herself. She is currently expecting her first child with her fiance, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

Another standout from the show is Chloe Veitch, who was one of the winners of the first season of Too Hot To Handle. Since then, Chloe has appeared on a variety of reality shows, including Celebrity Ex On The Beach, where she reunited with her ex-boyfriend. With a strong presence on social media and regular updates for her two million followers, Chloe continues to build her career in the entertainment industry.

These success stories from Too Hot To Handle serve as a reminder of the impact that reality TV can have on contestants’ lives. From finding love and engagement on the show to building successful careers in entertainment, the stars of Too Hot To Handle have certainly made a name for themselves in the industry. As the new season premieres on Netflix, we can only imagine what new opportunities and successes await the latest group of contestants.