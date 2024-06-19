Athletes in the WNBA have been making big plays on the court and off, especially when it comes to fashion. From Caitlin Clark going all Prada, Angel Reese making her pro announcement in Vogue, to Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink showing off their pregame looks, players are turning the world into their personal runway on the WNBA tunnel.

Behind every well-dressed WNBA athlete is their fashion-forward stylist. Stylists like Amadi Brooks, Sydney Bordonaro, and Mary Gonsalves Kinney play crucial roles in crafting those standout tunnel looks. Brooks, the stylist for Las Vegas Aces players like Colson and Wilson, believes it’s time for people to pay as much attention to the WNBA as they do to the NBA, both athletically and sartorially.

The WNBA tunnel serves as the stage for these fashion moments. Each athlete walks through the concrete corridor in an artfully curated look that reflects their personal style, creating a runway-like experience. Stylists like Brooks emphasize the importance of having fun and expressing the athlete’s personality through their outfits.

Styling WNBA players isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Factors like the player’s preferences, involvement in the process, and the message they want to convey play a significant role in the styling process. Bordonaro highlights the importance of matching athletes with designers that resonate with their career and personal brand.

Stylists like Brooks also focus on spotlighting designers of color and minority-owned brands through their clients, like Colson and Wilson. These players use their platform to support and highlight businesses that are important to them, showcasing their unique personalities through fashion choices.

With the rise in popularity of the WNBA, stylists like Bordonaro have seen a shift in the industry. Designers now reach out to them, offering opportunities to work with high-end brands and luxury houses. This shift has allowed stylists to curate looks that elevate their clients’ images and reflect their evolving careers.

As the visibility of WNBA players continues to grow, stylists play a crucial role in shaping the narrative around these athletes. They work hard to ensure that these women are recognized not just for their athletic abilities but also for their fashion sense and personal style. This recognition is not only a testament to the players’ talents but also to the hard work and dedication of their stylists in promoting their unique identities.