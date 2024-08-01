Lizzie Cundy turned heads in a stunning white linen dress during a boat trip along the River Thames in Windsor. The 56-year-old British socialite looked absolutely fabulous in her chic outfit from Bond Street Store.com. The dress featured a V-neckline, a frilly edge at the bust, cut-out panels, and a semi-sheer skirt, accentuating her slender figure. Completing her look with nude strappy high heels, a cream-quilted handbag, rose-tinted shades, and a bangle, Lizzie exuded elegance and style.

She was spotted boarding a boat, capturing selfies before cruising down the river. Recently returning from a luxurious vacation in Mykonos with Bruno Tonioli, the newest judge on Britain’s Got Talent, Lizzie shared some sizzling snapshots from their trip. One notable photo showed Bruno in tiny neon trunks, earning him the title of a Greek God by Lizzie. Additionally, she flaunted her toned legs in a plunging red swimsuit, combating the ‘football blues’.

Lizzie and her ex-husband Jason Cundy, with whom she shares two sons, Josh and James, have had a tumultuous relationship. Despite their separation and divorce in 2012, they remain connected through their children. Jason’s battle with testicular cancer and subsequent remission have been challenging for the family, but they have persevered through these tough times.

As a model signed with Nevs Models, Lizzie continues to shine in the spotlight, making appearances on popular TV shows like Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 and GB News, as well as various radio stations. Her glamorous lifestyle and fashion choices keep her fans intrigued and inspired, proving that age is just a number when it comes to looking and feeling fabulous.