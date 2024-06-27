Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose, age 15, made a stunning appearance at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. The young celebrity looked amazing in a black velvet mini dress with long sleeves, high neckline, and shoulder pads, perfectly coordinating with her mother, Nicole Kidman, who wore a black bead-encrusted gown and sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have been private about their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, age 13, rarely sharing images of them on social media. Nicole has expressed her desire for her daughters to learn from other women’s experiences and knowledge to lead fulfilling lives.

The family made a red-carpet debut earlier in April when Nicole was honored with the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award. The actress, who also has two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61, Isabella, and Connor, shared the spotlight with her daughters at the event. This public appearance showcased the close-knit family’s support and love for one another.