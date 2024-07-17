A third professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing has been identified as a ‘person of interest’ due to ongoing abuse and bullying allegations that have plagued the show. Graziano Di Prima, who was recently removed from the show for reportedly abusing his partner Zara McDermott, is now part of a probe alongside Giovanni Pernice and another unnamed professional.

According to insider reports, a dossier is being compiled to be handed over to the BBC, shedding light on a broader issue surrounding the conduct of some professionals during training. The BBC has announced new measures to enhance welfare and support on the show, including chaperones during training and the appointment of dedicated welfare producers.

Zara McDermott recently broke her silence on the matter, revealing distressing incidents that occurred during her time on Strictly. She expressed fear in reporting the abuse but ultimately decided to speak out after receiving support from loved ones. The BBC has taken swift action in response to these allegations, introducing stricter guidelines and additional support for contestants and dancers.

Despite the ongoing investigation, former Strictly contestants and professionals have shown their support for the show and each other. However, the recent revelations have caused some to rethink their positions, and the BBC is facing mounting pressure to address the issues raised.

As the investigation unfolds, the future of Strictly Come Dancing remains uncertain. With the show approaching its 20th anniversary, the spotlight is on the BBC to address concerns and ensure the safety and well-being of all participants. The allegations against Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice have sparked a larger conversation about the culture within the show and the treatment of contestants and professionals alike.