Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks disappointed her fans by canceling a major concert just hours before she was supposed to perform due to a leg injury that requires surgery. The show was scheduled to take place at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and the news left many fans devastated. The official OVO Hydro Twitter account announced the cancellation, explaining that the upcoming Manchester show will also be postponed. Fans were advised to hold on to their tickets for rescheduled dates.

Despite the disappointment, fans were assured that Stevie’s Hyde Park performance on July 12 will proceed as planned. This unfortunate turn of events came as a shock to many fans who had made travel arrangements and accommodations for the show. Some expressed their dismay on social media, sharing their disappointment and frustration over the last-minute cancellation.

Stevie Nicks, known for her legendary music career, was last seen at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin, where Swift dedicated a song to her musical idol. Stevie Nicks has been a source of inspiration for Swift, who praised her as a hero and a confidante. The cancellation of the Glasgow show marks a setback for fans eagerly anticipating Stevie’s first performance in Scotland in almost a decade.

Despite the setback, fans are hopeful that rescheduled dates will be announced soon, allowing them to experience Stevie Nicks live once again. The iconic singer’s influence and impact on the music industry continue to resonate with fans of all ages, making her a timeless and revered figure in the world of music. Stay tuned for updates on Stevie Nicks’ upcoming performances and show dates as she embarks on her road to recovery and healing from her leg injury.