Casualty’s Stevie Nash, portrayed by Elinor Lawless, has been caught in a scandalous affair with married fireman Rich Walker, played by Michael Keogh, on the popular BBC medical drama. The twist comes when Stevie discovers that Rich is actually the husband of her colleague, Siobhan McKenzie, portrayed by Melanie Hill. Even though Stevie has decided to end the affair, the consequences continue to affect her as she still works alongside Rich’s wife.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, actress Elinor shared insights into Stevie’s mindset throughout the affair. She explained how Stevie was able to keep her emotions at bay until she found out the true identity of Rich’s wife. The realization that there was a real person behind the affair, especially someone she respected and worked with, hit Stevie hard. Elinor described Stevie as someone who tends to detach herself from high-conflict situations and lacks strong moral judgment, diving headfirst into risky decisions.

Viewers witnessed Stevie’s initial meeting with Rich during a Critical Care callout in the midst of a storm, where she learned he was married. Despite this red flag, Elinor believes that the intense circumstances of their first encounter fueled Stevie’s emotions and led her to pursue the affair. Stevie’s emotional complexity and confusion about relationships play a significant role in her decisions, as she is drawn to drama and struggles to navigate her own desires and boundaries.

While the outcome of Stevie and Rich’s affair remains uncertain, Elinor hinted at a “Greek tragedy” element in the storyline, suggesting that there may be more turmoil ahead for the characters. The impact of their actions is not only felt by the characters on screen but also resonates with viewers, as Elinor shared her aunt’s reaction to the unfolding drama. The affair between Stevie and Rich continues to unfold, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

As “Casualty” airs on BBC Two due to the Olympics schedule, fans can catch the latest episode on July 3 at 8.10pm, with previous episodes available on BBC iPlayer for those who want to catch up on the gripping storyline. Stay tuned to see how Stevie and Rich navigate the aftermath of their affair and the repercussions it brings to their professional and personal lives.