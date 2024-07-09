Steve Wright, a beloved face on the UK airwaves, has left behind a legacy that will not be forgotten. Born Stephen Richard Wright on August 26, 1954, in Greenwich, London, he was a trailblazer in the world of radio. Wright’s passion for broadcasting began at a young age, when he ran a radio show from a stock cupboard at his school in Essex.

Starting his professional journey at the BBC in the early 1970s, Wright quickly made a name for himself in the industry. He hosted his own show at Radio Luxembourg in 1979, solidifying his status as a prominent radio personality. Wright went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2, capturing the hearts of listeners across the country.

In September 2022, Wright decided to step down from his afternoon show, passing the baton to Scott Mills. Despite this change, his impact on the radio industry was undeniable. He continued to host shows like Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 and Pick of the Pops, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Beyond radio, Wright also made a mark on television, hosting various shows throughout his career. His contributions to the world of broadcasting did not go unnoticed, as he received multiple awards and accolades for his work. In 2024, he was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his service to radio.

Tragically, Wright passed away on February 12, 2024, at the age of 69. The cause of his death was revealed to be acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer. Peritonitis is an infection of the stomach lining, while a perforated ulcer occurs when the stomach lining splits open. Despite the unexpected nature of his passing, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that there was no suspicion surrounding his death.

Wright’s personal life also drew attention, particularly his marriage to Cyndi Robinson, an American journalist. The couple had two children together before their divorce in 1999. Despite the challenges he faced in his personal life, Wright’s dedication to his craft remained unwavering.

In conclusion, Steve Wright’s impact on the world of broadcasting will be remembered for years to come. His unique style and engaging personality endeared him to audiences around the world. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in the world of radio and beyond.