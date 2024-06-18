Steve-O has followed through on his promise to get a penis tattooed on his face for his 50th birthday. The Wildboyz star shared a video of himself getting the phallic drawing done by none other than Post Malone at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. In the video, we see Steve-O lying down as Post Malone, with a tattoo gun, begins the process. The humorous exchange between the two friends adds to the comical nature of the situation.

Steve-O explains in the video that he plans to keep the face tattoo for his upcoming comedy tour. He jokes about seeing how long he can last before deciding to have it removed. The tattoo is a part of his new show, which he describes as the craziest one he has ever put together. This tour will push the boundaries of his art and explore new ways to entertain his audience.

Despite having various tattoos, including a self-portrait on his back, Steve-O has never had a face tattoo before. His decision to get this particular tattoo was a unique way to celebrate his milestone birthday. This daring move reflects his personality as a comedian and entertainer who is always willing to go to extremes for his art.

The video of Steve-O getting the face tattoo has garnered significant attention, with fans and followers eager to see how this new ink will play into his upcoming performances. Steve-O’s willingness to take risks and push boundaries is a testament to his dedication to his craft and his desire to entertain audiences in unexpected ways. As he embarks on his new tour, fans can expect a show that is unlike anything he has done before, with the controversial face tattoo serving as a bold statement of his commitment to his art.