Steve Burton’s time on Days of Our Lives is coming to an end as his character, Harris Michaels, prepares to make his exit from Salem. As fans eagerly wait to see how Harris will leave the canvas, it’s clear that his relationship with Ava Vitali is on shaky ground.

Throughout their time together, Harris has shown Ava a different kind of love, but her constant secrets and betrayal have taken a toll on their relationship. After the incident in Montana, where Ava went against Harris’s wishes and took matters into her own hands, it seems that Harris has reached his breaking point.

In an upcoming episode on June 24, Harris will drop a bombshell that will leave Ava reeling. It’s likely that Harris will announce his decision to leave Salem and start fresh somewhere else. Despite Ava’s hopes of following him, Harris may make it clear that their relationship is no longer sustainable.

Harris may highlight Ava’s tendency to break rules and keep secrets, indicating that they are fundamentally incompatible. He might even suspect that Ava played a role in Clyde’s escape from prison and push her to come clean. Whatever the outcome, it seems that Harris will ultimately choose to part ways with Ava and leave Salem behind.

As fans anticipate Steve Burton’s departure from the show, the aftermath of Harris’s exit promises to bring more drama and twists to Days of Our Lives. Stay tuned for updates on how Ava will handle the aftermath of Harris’s departure and the repercussions it will have on the residents of Salem.

For more scorching Days of Our Lives spoilers, predictions, and updates, be sure to keep up with CDL as we continue to be your go-to source for all things DOOL.